LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump's 'treason' is perpetrated on Americans

To the editor:

The U.S. coronavirus death toll has topped 210,000 confirmed deaths as of today, more than any other country in the world. COVID-19 cases are nearly 7.5 million. The "hoax" -- I call it "treason" -- has been put on this country by President Trump, and everybody in the government knew about it, and every Republican went along with it.

Bob Woodward’s book reported that Trump knew in February that COVID-19 was “deadly stuff” but wanted to “play it down.” “It’s not just old people,” Trump told Woodward, acknowledging the gravity of the disease. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic." (He always wants to create panic, division, hate and racism).

In that same interview, Trump acknowledged that the disease was more deadly than he previously thought. Again every Republican knew about it and kept silent. “But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older,” Trump said, according to Woodward's audio clip, and then he added, “Young people, too, plenty of young people.”

This was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people.