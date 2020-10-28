LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember these moves by Biden

The economy is similar to a baby: It cannot be thrown into cold water or hot water. It must be treated gently. This is something that Barack Obama and Joe Biden never learned.

Remember the "Cash for Clunkers" blunder that the Obama/Biden administration came up with? It created an economic vacuum. When those "older" cars were traded in, they had to be destroyed along with their titles and not to be resold to any foreign countries, which would have eliminated the economic burden you, the American citizen. With the purchasing of all those new vehicles, again, there was an economic vacuum, because no more new vehicles were needed.