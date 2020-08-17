LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Republicans will provide a better life

To the editor:
First of all, I think all of us should thank God every day that we live in the United States of America. We live in a country where we have free speech, freedom to worship, freedom to vote, and a world of wonderful opportunities. And that's another reason why we should never vote for any Democratic candidate. All they try to do is divide us in every way possible.
They pass laws and say things that divide us by race religion, and social class. The Democrats are so afraid to agree with the Republican Party, that they pass laws that go against their own religion. I'm sure that at least some of the Democrat lawmakers are Christian, yet they vote to allow young girls to get abortions without 24 hours to think about such a huge decision. The Democrats pass laws in Virginia to allow people to vote without a picture ID, and yet you can't buy a plane ticket, purchase alcohol or buy cigarettes without a photo ID. And by the way, they are not doing that for the poor people. Registrars offices throughout Virginia give free photo IDs every day. The Democrats of Virginia pass laws to make gaming machines legal. And all that does is take money from the lower and middle class. The Democrats want to raise taxes (i.e. new tax on gas).
The Republicans on the other hand promote the American Dream with lower unemployment and lower taxes. When our country is led by the Republicans, companies hire more people and expand their locations. When our country is led by the Democrats, a lot of companies move their facilities to other countries.
Our country is hungry for social justice. Here's a way we can help our country be more together and a lot less divided. Vote Republican in November. Help our citizens have jobs. Help them be able to pay for their educations and acquire that wonderful American dream. We all feel so much better about ourselves when we are busy working, going to school and being productive. God bless Virginia. God bless America.
KEITH E. MYERS
Hurt
