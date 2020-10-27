LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Restaurant's policy not race-based

To the editor:

When I read that the incumbent candidate for Martinsville City Council had stated that a policy put into place nine years ago by Wild Magnolias Restaurant was racist, it made me want to respond ("Council race gets spirited over signs," Oct. 22). His accusation was not accurate. Here is how I know this.

On a nice fall day in 2011, after an afternoon of getting up leaves, I decided to get cleaned up and head to Wild Magnolias for a cheeseburger. I drove the four miles to the restaurant and went in looking forward to some good food and good company. When I entered, I was approached by a server and told that I could not enter because of what I was wearing. I had no idea what that person was trying to communicate.

I was told it was because I was wearing a white undershirt. Well, yes I was. My shirt was white and clean and properly fitted. “We have a strict policy,” I was told. This happened around 4:30 p.m., a bit early for “gang” activity.

The [Will and Tammy] Pearsons set a policy concerning dress code, and it was enforced on all people, regardless of their skin color.