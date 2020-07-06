LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sen. Stanley's pathetic analogy about COVID-19

To the Editor:
Our state senator from Rocky Mount [Bill Stanley] stated that we needed to get back to a new normal; that we have “paid the price enough when it comes to COVID-19 closure” ("Legislators: We've paid enough," June 17). He then makes the analogy “as burning down the house because you have a cockroach inside.
How pathetic is that? He has reduced a pandemic to a cockroach and the world as a mere house. How about a pack of rabid dogs in any store where there is a sale on toilet paper?
I want the old normal, and I want business to be open. I do not want to have to wear a mask, and I want to go inside my church for all it provides. But I want to avoid pain and/or wearing a ventilator. I want to live to an older age than I am. Do not tell me about a price to pay like I have a choice between my life and other’s lives because you do not understand how a virus can devastate civilization, not just your life. There is no payment for virus inconvenience. We are talking lives.
Does the senator believe the virus will suddenly go away? Does he believe if we do not test for the virus that will be no more cases? Does he have a potion to offer his constituents? Our senator needs to wake up and start listening to the facts on COVID-19.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
