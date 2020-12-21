LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Should reps who backed suit still serve?

To the editor:

Last summer President Trump began talking about rigged elections, laying the groundwork for the disinformation campaign that he is now conducting. His “Stop the Steal” operation is multifaceted. Rudy Giuliani and other bad-faith lawyers bring case after case in the courts, all of which are swatted down, because there is simply no evidence of election fraud.

Beyond the court cases, there is the fundraising aspect of Trump’s cabal: As he appeals to supporters for donations to overthrow Joe Biden’s victory, he fleeces his base, which has been his modus operandi all along. Finally there is the spiteful and dangerous effort to sabotage the credibility and effectiveness of the incoming Biden administration, even if that means more suffering and more death for Americans.

Recently the attorney general of Texas, a man facing legal troubles of his own, initiated a suit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden’s victory in four swing states. He was joined in this by 17 other states, all with Republican-led legislatures. Then 126 Republican congressmen signed on, supporting the suit. The Supreme Court dismissed the suit.