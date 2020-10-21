LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Show us what you got'

To the editor:

When I was a teenager and would hang out with friends, we would often have a difference of opinion. It would come took a head when someone would say “put up or shut up.” It was a dare; it was a way to force another to “show me what you got.”

Well I am at that point with Donald Trump. Show me what you have on Hillary Clinton that you still want to “lock her up.” Show me what you have on Hunter Biden, unleash Rudy Giuliani, and let him blurt out all the evil deeds done in Ukraine. While you are at it, tell us all the facts you found out about Obama’s birth certificate and the Muslims dancing in the streets after the Twin Towers collapsed. Tell us why you know nothing about David Duke and his KKK connection or the Proud Boys or why Q’Anon would like you. Do you listen to any intelligence briefings?

If you think you know about “Antifa,” tell us what you are doing about it or why they might not like you. Maybe “there are good people on both sides.” You have nothing, nothing to show for it. Only divisiveness, discord, and schoolyard behavior.

This is what no soul, no love and no compassion look like. So “show what you got.” Vote!

JOHN REHDER

Ridgeway