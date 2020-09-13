LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some dogged questions for how you control your dog

To the editor:
I have serious questions for every dog owner.
I love my dog. I do not expect everyone else to. I do not let my dog roam. I do not let my dog bark. Why should I keep my dog tied up and you let yours roam free and bark at all hours?
I guarantee that you wouldn't want mine doing what you all allow yours to do. Her bark is much worse than her bite. Especially when having to listen to it at 2 a.m. My pup is sweet and would just want to play, but how fast would you sue me if my pup were roaming the neighborhood unchecked and bit you or your little dog? What if i lived next to you and let my dog bark incessantly? What if I let my dog loose like you let yours? She really wouldn't mean to hurt your dog, all she wants to do is play.
I take responsibility for mine. Shut yours up and keep it in your own yard.
GINA PRICE
Bassett
