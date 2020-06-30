LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some good things are happening in Martinsville

To the editor:
Several items have appeared in the Martinsville Bulletin recently which have made me proud of my hometown. I grew up in Martinsville and graduated from Martinsville High School many years ago and now live in Northern Virginia.
The article June 10 by the Rev. Brian Harrington, co-pastor of Starling Avenue Baptist Church (My Word, June 10) was an eye-opener and a thoughtful account of our history and the mistreatment of our black citizens, beginning with slavery, the Jim Crow and Klu Klux Klan times and the separate-but-equal era. I hope other ministers will offer similar messages to their congregations.
With all of the protest demonstrations to the killing of George Floyd in cities all over the country, I was happy to see that demonstrations were also happening in Martinsville, through the march in uptown Martinsville led by City Council member Jennifer Bowles and the demonstrations on the Greensboro Road, coordinated by Lydia Hachbart.
In response to Office Derek Chauvin who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, I felt that this would not happen in my hometown. With two family members who have been in law enforcement, having known a neighbor who was a policeman, knowing a sheriff and knowing the family of another policeman, I knew they each of them had more humanity than Officer Chauvin. I was pleased to see that Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper and Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry participated in the protest by kneeling with the demonstrators.
Lastly, I want to thank Editor Steve Doyle for his essay, “I don’t know why” (May 31).
MARY ELLEN CHADDHA
Ashburn
