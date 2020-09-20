LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some media express misleading opinions about our law-and-order issues

To the editor:
When you listen to any of the nightly newscasts, you hear over and over about the "peaceful protests" and how the police are seemingly the aggressors. I just hope that we have more people out there that are getting sick and tired of some in the mainstream media are painting law-and-order people as the villains. The looting and burning are not what most people consider peaceful, and you have to go to other news sources to find the truth.
I see no hope for the news ever being called the news anymore. It is opinion. When you watch the evening broadcasts, it is obvious the disdain for this president and people who are on his side. Supporting President Trump is not a criminal act.
Statistics show that more unarmed whites are killed by police than blacks, but the quick media comeback to that is whites are a majority of the population. The point is that, all lives matter, and the media should stop making it look like one side is being targeted.
Many of those shot would still be alive today if they would have followed police orders. Police men and women want to go home to their families just like anyone else, when moves are made to endanger them they have a right to protect themselves. Chaos will occur if police are defunded and not backed by their politicians. Support law and order, vote President Trump.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!