LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions about why Baptists are

To the editor:
Baptist preacher Gary Hughes listed the reasons why he will be voting Republican this November ("These are the reasons I'm voting Republican," Sept. 17). I do agree with Mr. Hughes that our First and Second Amendment rights are at stake. I am also against abortion at any stage in the pregnancy. Enough about politics. I want to ask "Pastor" Hughes Bible questions:
- Why is that you call yourself a "Baptist" when nobody in the Book of Acts or the Epistles was ever referred to as a "Baptist?"
- Why do Baptists call themselves Baptists when they do not believe water baptism has anything to do with salvation?
- If Baptists do not believe water baptism to be tied to salvation, then why have Baptists been at odds with Methodists and Presbyterians for the past three centuries?
- If the Baptist sect did not originate until the 1600s, then what were people before then? If they were just Christians, not Baptists, before the 1600s, then why can't we do that now?
- If Baptists agree with Catholics and Lutherans that a baby is "born in sin," then why don't Baptists "baptize" their babies like the Catholics and Lutherans do?
Nobody should read my letter and say, "Oh, that Caleb is just being difficult." Gary Hughes calls himself a "pastor," and according to the Epistle to Titus 1:9, the pastor should be able to convince me by use of sound doctrine. It's his job to field questions like mine.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
