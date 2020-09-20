 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions for City Council candidates
To the editor:

To the five candidates for Martinsville City Council: Your responses to the voting citizens of the city would be appreciated. The questions:

  1. What economic management skills do you bring to this economically distressed community?
  2. Do you support or not support changes in the city charter, to give the citizens the right to vote for the mayor and members of the school board, give your reasons?
  3. To the three city council members who are running for re-election, what is the most important decision you have made, for the citizens of the city?
  4. To the two new candidates for election to the city council, what will be the one thing that you will do, for the citizen of the community?
  5. To all how would you resolve rental housing repair problems?
  6. To all the five candidates, it was reported that approximately 700 homes would be terminated from city services for nonpayment of their utility bills. This is a misleading number because the average household is four people and 700 times four people equals 2,800 citizens. The individuals affected include, children, the disabled, seniors and many unemployed. How would you as an individual council member would have prevented this issue?

The citizens of the city await your responses before to the November election. If you choose to, answer to your future constituents? Writing a letter to the editor with your answers would be appropriate in this virtual campaign world.

LAWRENCE MITCHELL

Martinsville

