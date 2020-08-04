You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sometimes you just have to be quiet
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sometimes you just have to be quiet

To the editor:

City councilwoman Jennifer Bowles, first of all, I like your spunk. Be careful if you think for one minute a local attorney is going to have your back against a big shot from out of town. I admire the fact that you have education from one of the best schools in Virginia, but sometimes, no matter what we think or feel, you have to sit back and keep your mouth shut.

In a position that you’re in, you cannot think or speak outside the box. Sometimes your best weapon can be silence. It infuriates most when they don’t know what you’re thinking. One definitely can’t win a battle fighting it alone. Stay safe, and I wish you the best in your career.

SANFORD MARTIN

Martinsville

