LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SPCA members do great work but need masks
To the editor:

I do admire the SPCA members and providers for their good work with animals, which are sometimes treated very cruel by cruel and -- I consider -- evil people. God bless you for your work. However, I am complaining about your group photo from the SPCA in the Martinsville Bulletin (Aug. 14). Only one person is wearing a mask, and the social distancing completely is ignored. Some of you may feel you're immune to the monster virus, but some elderly people or myself ask that you please think of us and wear your masks.

JEANETTE D. STONE

Martinsville

