LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Speaking of bullies: How about Joe Biden?

I agree with Mary E. Farris ("Character means a lot in this election," My Word, Sept. 18): We definitely do not need or want a bully in the White House, and that is why it is important not to vote for Joe Biden. He has a history of not only bullying people, but also nations.

In Ukraine, Vice President Biden bullied the leaders of that country into firing a prosecutor looking into corruption in a deal involving his son. He told them they weren’t getting a billion-dollar loan guarantee until they fired the prosecutor, and he laughed as he said, “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.”

However, his bullying tactics did not always work. In 1982, then-Senator Joe Biden tried to bully the late-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with threats to cut off aid to Israel, but Begin forcefully responded: “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”