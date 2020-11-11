 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Symptomatic of bigger issues
To the editor:

I think the front-line medical workers have done an unbelievable job with things as they are.

Question? If your doctor won’t see you if they think you have any symptoms of COVID-19, even though you had COVID more than 30 days ago, what is the point of having a doctor if they will only see you if you are perfectly healthy? (Have they heard that many symptoms of the flu are the same as COVID?) The only advice the doctors have is go to the emergency room.

DIANA HODGE

Martinsville

