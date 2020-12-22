LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Teaser doesn't reflect all of AG Barr's words

To the editor:

I would like to take exception to your "lead" of eight words on the front page of your newspaper on Dec. 2. The lead read "Attorney General Barr: No sign of voter fraud" is out of context and misleading. AG Barr's complete sentence (published on Page A7 that day) read "...no evidence that would change the outcome of the election."

To me this is very different than the misleading statement that there was no sign of voter fraud. I think it is the responsibility of the editor to not have a lead on the front page that does not represent the full article on Page A7 of their newspaper.

Thanks for your attention to this.

BARBARA HELMICK

Henry County