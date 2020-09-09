 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Leonard Pitts for summation of 2020
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Leonard Pitts for summation of 2020

To the editor:

I thank God for columnist Leonard Pitts, especially after reading his beautiful, incisive (if premature) take on the year 2020 ("This is The Year of our Fagility," Sept. 8). By the time I finished reading it, including his appreciation of the late Chadwick Boseman, I was heart struck.

After a dark and accurate summation, he also left me with an optimistic look ahead. Thanks, Mr. Pitts, and thanks, Bulletin, for printing his work!

RACHEL BENEKE

Martinsville

