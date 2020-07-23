LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The 'arrogance' of City Council on contracts

To the editor:
I am concerned by the Martinsville City Council’s 4-1 vote to deny council member Danny Turner’s request for four days to review the contracts on the 25-year solar farm to which the city will be committed ("Martinsville gets greener in new deals," July 17). I feel the AEP battery project is a good project, and AEP has the assets to protect the citizens against any problems. But the bigger, 25-year deal with Sol Systems and Sun Tribe Solar LLC is another matter.
The fine print in these contracts with two limited liability companies should be opened to the scrutiny of the citizens. Why can't the citizens see the contracts and have input? How much could we be on the hook for like the AMP Ohio fiasco? This is the same as the AMP Ohio projects, which is now costing us many times more for power than can be bought on the open market.
The council still has not released the medical school report as promised and even got the list of stockholders sealed. If we had the report and the list of stockholders, we might know why the city was eager to give Boaxz $3 million.
Why does the majority of city government not like transparency? What are they hiding? Do they think the citizens are stupid?
We elect members of City Council to represent us. United State Sen. William Fulbright wrote a book titled “The arrogance of power.” I feel like the title applies to government in Martinsville.
URAL HARRIS
Martinsville
