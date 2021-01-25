LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Bible provides a 'GPS,' too

To the editor:

The Bible is one of mankind's earlier history books, and from this wonderful book Christopher Columbus knew the world was round back in 1492, when the Roman Catholic Church believed it was flat. Isaiah 40:22. And we could say it was man’s first GPS, or “God’s Protection System.”

Today most vehicles we pass on the highway are equipped with a GPS. You set it to where you want to go and follow the voice commands .

Jesus Christ left us a plan of salvation in his Gospel, and all we have to do is set this program on our GPS, and it will guide us straight into heaven. But one of these voice commands that keeps popping upon on our God’s Protection System is the lost sinner must be baptized for the remission of sin.

This you can read in the books of Matthew 13:40, 42, in Matthew 28:18-20 and in Matthew 25:31-41,46. This is the one that most sinners just skip over, because they have being taught that you only have to believe and you are saved. Mark 16:16: “Those who believe and is baptized shall be saved; all of those who believe you don’t need to be baptized will be lost forever when they die." This word baptized Jesus Christ mention over 60 times in his Gospel. "If I had my eyes set on seeing the pearly gates I would "obey Christ rather than a man." Acts 5:29.