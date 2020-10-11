LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The facts and President Trump don't really add up

To the editor:

I would like to thank Mr. Barnes for the chance to clarify Trump’s and Obama’s records on the economy. ("We don't need liberals to make America great," Oct. 5). Instead of innuendo and bluster, however, I will use facts.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing jobs increased steadily from the low of the Bush/Wall Street Great Recession in 2010 straight through until they crashed in 2020 because of Trump’s deliberate mishandling of the COVID crisis. The same with overall unemployment rate, steady decrease from 2010 until Trump imploded the economy by hiding the truth about COVID.

Unemployment now stands at 8%, more than double that at the end of Obama’s term. Here’s the takeaway from this: The GOP loves to leave an economic mess for the Democrats to clean up. Bush left one for Obama, and Trump is leaving one for Biden. Then the GOP spends the next 8 years complaining that the Democrats didn’t clean up their mess fast enough.

Oh, and just you wait: Deficits – the highest in history – are not a GOP issue now, but when Biden gets in, watch out.