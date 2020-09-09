LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The media's commentators don't give the president fair consideration

To the editor:
If you listen to CNN or MSNBC opinion commentators or some Democrats, you would hear our president called everything in the book. Some are "hater," "bigot," "inept," "dumb," "homophobe," "immigrant hater" and of course "racist." What you don't hear is, "job creator," "law and order man," "police supporter," "military backer," "veteran supporter," "fair trade man," "brings back factory jobs," "border protector" and "puts Americans first." If this president was treated by the mainstream media like the last president, his accomplishments would be off the Richter Scale.
We have so much political discourse in this country that is aided and promoted by the mainstream media that no middle ground will ever be found. Conservatives and any Republican president will always be painted as haters, uneducated, Bible-toting gun people, anti-abortionist, capitalists and the go to word, racist.
We can do nothing about political commentators that are all in the tank for a liberal agenda, but we can support and vote for our president. Calling out CNN or media bias shows that this president, hate him or love him, has the guts to take on what he sees as a mostly one sided media. When one side does not want to here, " Americans First" or " Make America Great," we have serious problems in this country.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
