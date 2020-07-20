LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The name game for the “'Skins”

To the editor:
With all of the recent uproar of having the wrong name these days in sports teams, businesses, etc., I have a wonderful new name for the “Washington Redskins.”
I strongly suggest that they change their name to the “Washington Pigskins.” This will honor the material that the football is made from and also a large portion of the pigs that make up the Washington arena. I am especially referring to the POTUS and all of the other clowns in our leadership roles who want to become rich, famous and powerful.
Oh what a fitting wonderful, beautiful, fantastic, magnificent name for the local team and the heroes that we are trying to “Make America Great Again.” Really? They have drained the swamp and filled it with pigs.
I’m not hating, I’m just stating.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if God could bless America again? I think he will if we all get our hearts and minds together and learn to love each other and obey him.
“Let’s go ridin' with Biden” and give ole Joe a chance. Maybe he will keep us from running off of the cliff. May God bless us all.
JAMES ROACH
Ridgeway
