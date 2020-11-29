LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The return of Jim Crow tactics

To the editor:

It started in 1870 after the Civil War when the 15th Amendment became law, which gave Blacks the right to vote. It later took the 1965 Voting Rights Act to dismantle Jim Crow laws such as literacy test and poll taxes that restricted African-Americans' access to the voter roles. Then came the 2020 presidential election, in which minorities were under assault to have their voting rights restricted or impeded.

After the election and a candidate had been chosen by the majority of the American citizens, segments of the radical Republican party structured an assault on minority voters in an attempt to overturn legally cast votes. The radicals had targeted minority communities in an attempted coup towards voter disenfranchisement. In Wisconsin, in heavenly minority counties, Republican observers actively objected to every ballot tabulators pulled to re-count, an example of Jim Crow tactics.

It has been 150 years since the 15th Amendment passed, but now in 2020 new Jim Crow practices and techniques to disenfranchise minority voting has energized a new generation of obstructionists. In the next four years to the 2024 elections, this new generation will research, develop and mobilize to again bring back Jim Crow or Donald Trump voter obstruction tactics.