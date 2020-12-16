LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The virus deserves all of our attention

To the editor:
There’s a dark cloud looming over this country. In the midst of the darkness is a pandemic. It should be the happiest time of year, with shopping, trimming the Christmas tree and getting ready to be with family and friends. This thing called coronavirus has changed the picture.
It’s hard to have the holiday spirit when so many people are suffering. How can anyone in their right mind think that this virus is not real? Where are the brave men and women who are fed up with being scapegoats for a leader who only cares about himself?
The time has come for everyone to face the truth about what is happening, or not happening, today. This pandemic is no joke. People are dying, being critically ill, homeless, jobless and hungry. Someone should remind the leader that the election is over, and he needs to stop the noise and move on.
The welfare of the people should be more important than the leader’s ego. This virus should be the priority because it is attacking a great number of people each day. There are many dead bodies because of the pandemic, and some funeral homes are filled to their capacity.
The leader seems to forget that he is supposed to be of service for all the people. If the election had gone a different way, would there have been so much turmoil? Being a sore loser is very unbecoming for anyone, especially a leader. The attention should be on this terrible virus, not on any one person.
I say a noon prayer each day, asking God to help this world and its leaders. God doesn’t like lies, and he doesn’t like for people to be mistreated. He has instructed us to treat others like we want to be treated.
A good leader will accept his loss with dignity and pass the torch to his successor. I’m wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, despite these trying times. Please be safe.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
