LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The virus deserves all of our attention

To the editor:

There’s a dark cloud looming over this country. In the midst of the darkness is a pandemic. It should be the happiest time of year, with shopping, trimming the Christmas tree and getting ready to be with family and friends. This thing called coronavirus has changed the picture.

It’s hard to have the holiday spirit when so many people are suffering. How can anyone in their right mind think that this virus is not real? Where are the brave men and women who are fed up with being scapegoats for a leader who only cares about himself?

The time has come for everyone to face the truth about what is happening, or not happening, today. This pandemic is no joke. People are dying, being critically ill, homeless, jobless and hungry. Someone should remind the leader that the election is over, and he needs to stop the noise and move on.

The welfare of the people should be more important than the leader’s ego. This virus should be the priority because it is attacking a great number of people each day. There are many dead bodies because of the pandemic, and some funeral homes are filled to their capacity.