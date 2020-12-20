LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There are gaps in the Constitution

To the editor:
The Constitution of the United States has served this country as a living document for 240 years. The Founding Fathers could never have envisioned the mentally impaired President Trump and the blind enablers of the past four years.
The Constitution failed to protect us.
This must be corrected or it will happen again, with even more disastrous results.
The 25th Amendment failed and must be strengthened to include professional medical input.
The impeachment provision also failed. Overwhelming evidence was ignored, and oaths were broken.
The emoluments clause has been completely ignored while this president profited daily.
The Hatch Act was routinely broken by the president and staff.
The obligation of the Senate to approve Cabinet positions fell through the loophole of "acting" appointments. The Senate was rendered impotent.
The subpoena power of Congress was routinely ignored with total impunity. Congress has no power to subpoena.
The "policy" of the justice department not to indict a sitting criminal president needs to be trashed in favor of the law, not bureaucratic policy.
The Sedition Act needs strengthening with real "teeth." When elected representatives actively attempt to change an election and overthrow the duly elected government, they must be charged with their crime of treason.
The presidential candidates tax returns must be included when they file to run for office.
If the abuses of the past four years are not addressed, they will return and be even worse.
Our democracy will not survive if traitors to the values of America, free and fair elections, the rule of law and the idea that no one is above the law are allowed to go unpunished.
It is of great concern that those entrusted with the office of Congressional representatives abandon their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution by attempting to nullify the most fair election in history. It is an act of treason.
RONNIE FRAZIER
Abingdon
