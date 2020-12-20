LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There are gaps in the Constitution

To the editor:

The Constitution of the United States has served this country as a living document for 240 years. The Founding Fathers could never have envisioned the mentally impaired President Trump and the blind enablers of the past four years.

The Constitution failed to protect us.

This must be corrected or it will happen again, with even more disastrous results.

The 25th Amendment failed and must be strengthened to include professional medical input.

The impeachment provision also failed. Overwhelming evidence was ignored, and oaths were broken.

The emoluments clause has been completely ignored while this president profited daily.

The Hatch Act was routinely broken by the president and staff.

The obligation of the Senate to approve Cabinet positions fell through the loophole of "acting" appointments. The Senate was rendered impotent.

The subpoena power of Congress was routinely ignored with total impunity. Congress has no power to subpoena.