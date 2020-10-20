LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate

To the editor:

The upcoming election is a very easy choice. On one side is leftist Joe Biden, a career, 47-year politician who has already said he will raise taxes, which will lead to another recession.

On the other side is President Trump, who has an amazing record. He has eliminated NAFTA, which destroyed our furniture, textiles and other businesses in the area and across the country. He has stood up and negotiated for fairer trade deals with other countries, which I believe helped to bring our unemployment rate down to 3.9% last year. If he is re-elected we would be able to buy USA-made goods again.

He led the fight to increase production of oil, gas and clean coal, which kept jobs and money here. All of these goods are now at a reasonable price.

He has kept us out of these never-ending wars we seem to get involved in, like Afghanistan, where we’ve been for 17 years.

His administration negotiated peace pacts among Israel and several Arab countries with more likely to join.

Now we can see why he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He stands strong for our Second Amendment rights, military and law enforcement.