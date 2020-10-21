LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate

There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate
To the editor:
The upcoming election is a very easy choice. On one side is leftist Joe Biden, a career, 47-year politician who has already said he will raise taxes, which will lead to another recession.
On the other side is President Trump, who has an amazing record. He has eliminated NAFTA, which destroyed our furniture, textiles and other businesses in the area and across the country. He has stood up and negotiated for fairer trade deals with other countries, which I believe helped to bring our unemployment rate down to 3.9% last year. If he is re-elected we would be able to buy USA-made goods again.
He led the fight to increase production of oil, gas and clean coal, which kept jobs and money here. All of these goods are now at a reasonable price.
He has kept us out of these never-ending wars we seem to get involved in, like Afghanistan, where we’ve been for 17
years.
His administration negotiated peace pacts among Israel and several Arab countries with more likely to join.
Now we can see why he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
He stands strong for our Second Amendment rights, military and law enforcement.
He’s nominated two Supreme Court justices and hopefully a third who will make decisions based on the Constitution.
After looking and thinking back about presidents, he’s the greatest in my lifetime.
Between now and election day, Nov. 3, notice all the ads you see and read that says now hiring and help wanted.
Please join me and vote to re-elect President Trump, and together let’s make America even greater.
FRANKIE FOSTER
Martinsville
‘Show us what you got’
To the editor:
When I was a teenager and would hang out with friends, we would often have a difference of opinion. It would come took a head when someone would say “put up or shut up.” It was a dare; it was a way to force another to “show me what you
got.”
Well I am at that point with Donald Trump. Show me what you have on Hillary Clinton that you still want to “lock her up.” Show me what you have on Hunter Biden, unleash Rudy Giuliani, and let him blurt out all the evil deeds done in Ukraine. While you are at it, tell us all the facts you found out about Obama’s birth certificate and the Muslims dancing in the streets after the Twin Towers collapsed. Tell us why you know nothing about David Duke and his KKK connection or the Proud Boys or why Q’Anon would like you. Do you listen to any intelligence briefings?
If you think you know about “Antifa,” tell us what you are doing about it or why they might not like you. Maybe “there are good people on both sides.” You have nothing, nothing to show for it. Only divisiveness, discord, and schoolyard behavior.
This is what no soul, no love and no compassion look like. So “show what you got.” Vote!
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
