LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate

We are all equal creations of God

To the editor:

No person has more intrinsic value than any other, regardless of race, religion, IQ, disability or moral code. Every human being is made in the image and likeness of God. A human life has more value than that of an animal or an insect because of this divinely bestowed distinction. But all manners of living do not have equal value. The Creator who gave us this distinctive kind of life also taught us the right way to live. Right living is a product of a right relationship with God and a mind informed by the Bible, the Word of God.

WILLIAM PRESKITT

Martinsville

There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate

To the editor:

The upcoming election is a very easy choice. On one side is leftist Joe Biden, a career, 47-year politician who has already said he will raise taxes, which will lead to another recession.