LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate

We are all equal creations of God
To the editor:
No person has more intrinsic value than any other, regardless of race, religion, IQ, disability or moral code. Every human being is made in the image and likeness of God. A human life has more value than that of an animal or an insect because of this divinely bestowed distinction. But all manners of living do not have equal value. The Creator who gave us this distinctive kind of life also taught us the right way to live. Right living is a product of a right relationship with God and a mind informed by the Bible, the Word of God.
WILLIAM PRESKITT
Martinsville
There is no comparison that Trump is the better candidate
To the editor:
The upcoming election is a very easy choice. On one side is leftist Joe Biden, a career, 47-year politician who has already said he will raise taxes, which will lead to another recession.
On the other side is President Trump, who has an amazing record. He has eliminated NAFTA, which destroyed our furniture, textiles and other businesses in the area and across the country. He has stood up and negotiated for fairer trade deals with other countries, which I believe helped to bring our unemployment rate down to 3.9% last year. If he is re-elected we would be able to buy USA-made goods again.
He led the fight to increase production of oil, gas and clean coal, which kept jobs and money here. All of these goods are now at a reasonable price.
He has kept us out of these never-ending wars we seem to get involved in, like Afghanistan, where we’ve been for 17 years.
His administration negotiated peace pacts among Israel and several Arab countries with more likely to join.
Now we can see why he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
He stands strong for our Second Amendment rights, military and law enforcement.
He’s nominated two Supreme Court justices and hopefully a third who will make decisions based on the Constitution.
After looking and thinking back about presidents, he’s the greatest in my lifetime.
Between now and election day, Nov. 3, notice all the ads you see and read that says now hiring and help wanted.
Please join me and vote to re-elect President Trump, and together let’s make America even greater.
FRANKIE FOSTER
Martinsville
Deadline for election letters
With Election Day coming on Nov. 3, the Bulletin will publish no endorsement letters after Oct. 30.
To ensure your letter is published, please send it to the Bulletin no later than Monday.
Email them to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
