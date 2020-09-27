LETTER TO THE EDITOR: These are the reasons I'm voting Democratic

To the editor:
These are the reasons I’m voting Democratic
- Because our freedom of speech is at stake.
- Because our freedom of religion is at stake.
- Because I‘m sick of lies about how the Democrats will take guns away. Frankly. You can have as many guns as you want as long as you don’t give or sell them to criminals or the criminally insane. But that, apparently, is asking too much.
- Because I’m sick of self-righteous fanatics spouting lies about infanticide.
- Because law and order is at stake. Look at how the Justice department is perverting the course of justice for political purposes. Look at how murderers in Kenosha can win the approval of the GOP.
- Because I support the socialist agenda represented by Social Security and Medicare, measures the GOP fought tooth and nail.
- Because I believe in a strong military, not one weakened by abandoning allies, embracing enemies and insulting fallen heroes.
- Because I believe that our foreign policy should be governed by reason and national interest, not religion.
- Because I believe that one’s relationship with God is a private matter.
- Because we need thoughtful, non-political judges
- Because I believe that the government has no business intruding on our private lives.
- Because I’m tired of lies about open borders.
- Because I believe that the wealthiest people in the U.S. need to pay their share of taxes.
- Because I’m sick of hateful fearmongering lies about the persecution of Christians in the U.S.
- Because we were never meant to be a “Christian-only nation” See No. 1.
I will add one more.
16. Because it is time for decency and sacrifice to be once again considered virtues and not vices.
Thanks to letter writer Gary Hughes for providing a framework for this message.
JIM BEARD
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!