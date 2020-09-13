LETTER TO THE EDITOR: These are the reasons I'm voting Republican

To the editor:
Here's why I am voting Republican:
- Because our freedom of speech is at stake.
- Because our freedom of religion is at stake.
- Because our freedom to bear arms is at stake.
- Because abortion is murder and must stop. Look how far we have come. Now you can kill a baby after it’s born, and it is not murder! If you vote Democrat, you will be an accessory to murder before God, and your tax dollars will pay for abortions on demand.
- Because of law and order being at stake. Look at Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Minnesota, and our state will be next if the Democrats get in.
- Because of the socialist agenda run by Bernie Sanders and the squad.
- Because our military would become weak again if the Democrats are elected.
- Because of continuing to support Israel. Genesis 12
- Because of keeping God in our society.
- Because we need to continue to put conservative judges on the Supreme and local courts.
- Because we want to preserve the traditional family values, a man and a woman.
- Because Democrats will have open borders for illegals to come in and get free medical on our tax money.
- Because there will be higher taxes.
- Because of the hatred towards Christianity.
- Because Obama said that we are no longer a Christian nation.
GARY HUGHES
Rich Acres
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!