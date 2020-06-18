LETTER TO THE EDITOR: These times are changing -- as the Bible said would happen

These times are changing — as the Bible said would happen
To the editor:
I noticed Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry taking a knee among the demonstrators (“Protesters and police on best behavior,” June 2). One of his former officers had just been charged with murder. A young black female recently hung herself in his jail. Just maybe he was on his knees praying for himself.
I bet he and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper are missing out on some funds since fans couldn’t attend the NASCAR race in Martinsville. We all know the race brings in revenue for the town.
The coronavirus is effecting everyone, which in a way is good. Most wise people understand the Bible is fulfilling its prophecy. As a kid I would sneak out of church every chance I got, but some things stuck with me. My 92-year-old mom refreshes my memory on a daily basis. She will tell me I was taught these times were coming. All I’ll say is everybody better buckle their belts.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
Where has Donald Trump led us?
To the editor:
Fascism. A governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.
Trump is a delusional with zero capacity to get us out of this dilemma. He has destroyed the economy to the level of the 1980s. Faith, transparency and the American Way are not in the Trump administration.
Trump is a threat to our Constitution. Sending in the military against American citizens is fascism, unAmerican. He’s a tyrant, as seen by Saddam Hussein, and Russia. What was that message the other day? Could you believe he ordered the military to use violence on peaceful protesters and a priest to clear the streets for a photo op in front of a church where he held a Bible upside down?
The military and the police were committing violence towards the people they are sworn to protect. This country was founded on protest. Trump has failed in the coronavirus, and in race relations, in fact, his message is divide by racism and hate. All he does is brag on himself.
It was good to see jobs go up, but we are a long ways off. Black unemployment is 16.3%, Hispanics at 11.9%, and Trump says it’s a good day for everybody. And he goes on to say George Floyd is looking down and saying, “It’s a great day.” What? Are you kidding me? George Floyd is dead because of a homicide. His last words were not “I am having a great day” but “I can’t breathe.” Trump is a sociopath.
Trump has destroyed this country. He said he would make it great again. Gen. James Mattis and former White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly questioned Trump’s character and ethics. I wonder, does that mean they hate Trump? While he brags on himself and will take no blame, there are more than 2 million cases and 116K dead from the coronavirus. The world is watching the U.S. with shock and horror.
TYRONE WOODING
Martinsville