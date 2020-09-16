LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This commander-in-chief disrespects our military

To the editor:
I believe the president, as commander-in-chief, is responsible for our military needs’ past, present and future. He need not have served in the military but just be respectful and loyal to those who have served, are serving and for the needs of those who will serve.
We both have heard blatant lies from President Trump on various topics. "No one respects women more than I do." "Nobody has done more for Black Americans than any other president except Abraham Lincoln." "Nobody’s done more for Christians or evangelicals or, frankly, religion than I have."
How can he continue lying and feel he is believed?
I am a 9-year veteran, having served in the Army Reserves. I am a proud member of American Legion Post 42. I know veterans are losing benefits, claims are not being processed, and those in process are often denied unfairly. The Veterans Administration is not efficient and is overwhelmed by government funding roll backs. This is a pathetic failure that lies on the desk of the president.
President Trump has been quoted in his disrespect for families of fallen veterans and Senator John McCain for his service in Vietnam: “He is not a hero, he was captured, I like my heroes not to be captured.” He doesn’t understand the concept of "no man left behind" on a battlefield. He cannot comprehend the POW/MIA efforts that are an ongoing mission. How does a new military recruit feel about a commander-in-chief that is not supportive? No, he does not support the troops.
I believe no one has done more harm to the military, has been more disrespectful, and it borders on treason. He sure missed a chance to show Americanism. “The top people in the Pentagon don’t like me because they want to do nothing but fight wars,” he said.
That pretty much sums up the commander-in-chief’s respect for the military importance that protects our nation.
Help to fix stupid. Plan your vote mission.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
