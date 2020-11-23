LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This could could share history

To the editor:

I have a suggestion or a thought as to what would be of interest to your Bulletin readers. I have loved history and local history, especially. As we get older for whatever reason history seems to take on more importance. Think your readers would like to hear of the area’s history each week; I certainly would.

This person that I am referring to is Desmond Kendrick. He has lived in Henry County and city of Martinsville all his life and has had a love of history all his 40 some years of life. He loves to follow up, fill in and is a local historian and has a local museum.

I have known Desmond and his family all my life. My younger brother, Jr., used to go with Desmond on hunting old home sights. He liked to find old cemeteries and document the names and even clean the cemetery himself. He has that much respect for the past.

Desmond just loves history. He hasn’t written any books even though he has the material, too. I guess he’s a collector. Also he is a member of several historical societies. I know Desmond to be totally honest, respectful, somewhat reserved, but I can honestly say, I have never known anyone who has such a joy and love for all history, bar none.