LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This is why Black Lives Matter is important

As local supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, we are disturbed by the vandalizing of the local Stuart Tourist caboose recently. We appreciate the local law enforcement's understanding that anyone could have done this, even if they are opponents of the BLM movement.

For clarification, we wish to explain that BLM is a movement that has grown out of the too often reality of bigotry, hatred, systematic inequality and brutality that Black people (and other people of color) suffer in our country. It is because too often Black lives have not mattered when it has come to issues of housing, employment, education, criminal justice and other issues that there is this national call for our larger society and government to change these areas of discrimination and oppression.