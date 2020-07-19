LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This is why I support President Trump

This is why I support President Trump
To the editor:
To the state of Virginia: It is the summer of 2020, and we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, but it is still an election year. And November will be here before you know it.
I type this letter to tell everyone why I endorse Donald Trump for president. I am a Christian, a husband, a father, a stepfather and a lifelong Virginian and American. The Democratic Party is trying to push and shove our country in a direction that is destructive to everything I hold dear in my heart. They are trying to make the people of our country live in a way that they don’t even raise their families.
They don’t send the young ladies of their families to abortion clinics that are not held to the proper standards like a hospital. They don’t let midwives perform abortions on their daughters. And they don’t let their daughters have abortions without thinking and talking about it thoroughly and carefully. But they vote in laws that let ladies have abortions in clinics without hospital standards, performed by midwives and that don’t make them think about making such a life-changing decision for just 24 hours.
Democratic lawmakers want to take your guns, but they have bodyguards and huge fences to protect their families. They want people to be able to vote without a picture ID. I guarantee you they don’t send their children to the polls without their driver’s license.
They allow the tearing down of statues and say it’s because of our country’s past slavery issues. Yet they don’t whisper a word against the talk of tearing down an Abraham Lincoln statue. Wake up, Virginia.
The Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything other than getting re-elected and getting your votes. And they don’t care what they have to say or do to get that vote.
Donald Trump isn’t perfect, but he will keep us in jobs and keep us providing for our families. He will keep us safe from foreign enemies and from the out-of-control Democrats. He already has helped keep the Supreme Court as conservative as possible. God bless Virginia and the United States of America.
KEITH E. MYERS
Hurt
