LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This year's 'Run' successful despite virus

To the editor:

To all the generous people of the counties of Patrick and Henry, I thank you for your help this Christmas season.

As you may remember I had to cancel the 18th annual Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run to benefit Patrick County Christmas Cheer because of COVID-19.

We had worked really hard during the spring and summer to raise money through yard sales with items donated from different supporters, and we had made more than $2000. When we had to cancel, I was so afraid we would not be able to help very many children.

With God's grace and the support of the Martinsville Bulletin, the Enterprise, WHEO-FM and word of mouth, my fears were put to rest. With the generosity of so many of you, we managed to raise our highest total in 18 years, almost $6000.

Thanks to two lovely shoppers, we bought gifts for 80 children through PC Christmas Cheer. We also were able to help seven more children who were not signed up in time.

So thank you for donations and prayers. May God bless each of you, and thanks for helping us keep Ken's dream alive, to put a smile on a child's face.

CATHY ADAMS