LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To wear a mask is a person's decision to make

To the editor:
I assume everyone is aware that our governor himself has mandated that everyone must wear a mask when entering any business. This in my opinion is complete overreach by a left-wing politician who can't remember if that was him dressed in blackface or forgets to wear his mask in public. Maybe it is time to have some of these liberals step aside and add some common sense back into politics.
The American people are capable of determining if they want to wear a mask or not. It is called being responsible. We are ready to open the economy back up and get on with our lives. Most people know that this process is very political and realize why liberals want to keep the economy down. It is called the November presidential election and making sure the man in office now does not win. But, remember, liberals do not hate this president. They love everybody and watch the mainstream media for the real truth. If you believe this one, I have some ocean front property to sell you in Spencer.
BILL BARNES
Spencer