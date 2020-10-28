LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trespass sign story is inexcusable now

To the editor:
I do agree with Martinsville Vice Mayor Chad Martin when he says it is an embarrassment for him to have "no trespassing order" barring him from going into two city businesses. ("Council race gets spirited over signs," Oct. 22). What is more embarrassing and disgraceful is his conduct that leads to those orders.
I find that his denial nine years later is unbelievable, and the sharing of this story on social media by his roommate, City Council member Jim Woods, days before the election as inexcusable.
The current unrest in other areas should be a great opportunity to attract people to move to Martinsville and Henry County to live safely, but this story has the opposite effect.
MATT CARSWELL
Martinsville
