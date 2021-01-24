LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump and the needed stimulus

To the editor:

I’m writing concerning the stimulus package. The American people need to wake up and smell what’s really going on in this country. It ain’t good. The crooks, liars and thieves in Washington want to give Cambodia and Pakistani billions and millions stupid stuff like to study gender in Pakistan and to beautify Cambodia; meanwhile back at the ranch, they want to give the American people $600. What a joke. That ought to tell the American people how much they really think of our country and our people.

They don’t give a big rat’s butt about us, as long as they are lining their pockets with stupid stuff, like sending all our money to other countries, and we are falling apart at the seams.

Thanks to the Democrats mostly and some Republicans, Trump was trying to get the USA back on track, but he had all the crooked companies in the USA against him.

I hope when Joe Biden gets in office, Trump finds a way to give him all the hell that Biden gave him. They wouldn’t treat a dog or cat as badly as Trump was treated.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham