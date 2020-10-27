LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump fulfilled promises

To the editor:

It seems that usually when someone is elected, they forget about promises made.

President Trump has delivered on his promises. He promised border wall for security, and it’s nearing completion. He got tax cuts for individuals and businesses, which led to lowest unemployment rate I’ve heard of. Now his opponent has already said he will raise our taxes [on some high earners], which will put us in another recession or depression.

Trump has been able to do away with NAFTA, which was a disaster for this country. Remember when he went to several companies considering leaving and convinced them to stay here?

It’s easy to see that China, which gave us this virus, doesn’t want to see Trump re-elected, so they can go back to their unchecked trade advantage.

He has watched over the Keystone Pipeline and other energy projects being completed that has lead us to being energy independent at a fair price. This has enabled us to keep these energy jobs and our money at home.

He has stood up for our Second Amendment rights, promised a rebuilt and strong military, which we now have, and stood up for law enforcement. No wonder he has been endorsed by so many police organizations across the country.