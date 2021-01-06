LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump has made us a haven for cults

To the editor:

I thoroughly enjoyed Sunday’s editorial ("OUR VIEW: A few things for us to do," Jan. 3). I am 62, white, male and consider myself reasonably intelligent. I have lived within a 3-mile area in the county my entire life. We do not seem to be a haven for cults ... until now.

I have never in my life seen people who I formerly considered reasonable, smart, level-headed, etc. lose their minds. I have never been political until the last four years. “The Donald” is the most despicable, lying, egomaniac, childish, ignorant, selfish SOB to ever draw breath.

I have friends, coworkers and acquaintances who believe everything they hear/see on Fox and Facebook. One of them refuses to take a flu shot because “that’s how the government thins the herd,” refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine because “that’s how the government will install the chip and track you and control you.”

Last week one of these idiots told me “the Chinese Army is on the Canadian/U.S. border training in the cold to attack us.”

I work at a place with about 2,000 employees and don’t think I could name 10 people that don’t wear the hats, have the bumper stickers, spew the falsehoods and line up to kiss Trump's backside.