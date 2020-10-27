 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump has no character
To the editor:

Many letters have been written to the editor in support of Donald Trump for president of the U.S.A. Evidently character doesn’t matter to some of those who support Mr. Trump. But character should matter. Donald Trump has evaded his honest debts by filing for bankruptcy 34 times. He has also been of such character as someone who grabs a porn star by her genitals and declares. “when you are rich and famous you can get away with anything.” I cannot and will not support any man of this character for president.

RICHARD HARRISON

Martinsville

