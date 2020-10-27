LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump is by far superior candidate

To the editor:
I’m not a Democrat or Republican. I guess you would call me an independent, but I would encourage people to do some serious thinking before they vote for Joe Biden. I’ve heard that he’s a bigger crook than Trump ever thought to be, and he’s Obama’s puppet. The plan is to get Biden in, then say he’s incompetent and replace him with another socialist, like one of the Obamas or Nancy Pelosi. Either one would be disastrous to America if they happen to get the job. The American people, the ones who have worked hard all their lives and accumulated something that will be taken away from them and given to the low-lifes that don’t’ want to work and the rioters and looters and the rest of the wackos. We will be eating out of garbage cans, if we are lucky enough.
I praise Trump because he wants to do the right thing for this country and all the people, and he can’t even walk across the floor right, according to all the haters. They stay on his case all time about the COVID-19 virus, and I think he’s done good. I don’t think anyone else could handle it any better, especially a Biden or Obama.
Trump is not God, but he does believe in God. After all, he inherited 8 years of Clinton, 8 of Obama, and he has had his hands full. I will give him credit for working and being tough enough to handle what has been thrown at him. Many couldn’t take it.
After all, a government that gives all will also take all.
JUDY REYNOLDS
Chatham
