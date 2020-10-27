LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump is by far superior candidate

I’m not a Democrat or Republican. I guess you would call me an independent, but I would encourage people to do some serious thinking before they vote for Joe Biden. I’ve heard that he’s a bigger crook than Trump ever thought to be, and he’s Obama’s puppet. The plan is to get Biden in, then say he’s incompetent and replace him with another socialist, like one of the Obamas or Nancy Pelosi. Either one would be disastrous to America if they happen to get the job. The American people, the ones who have worked hard all their lives and accumulated something that will be taken away from them and given to the low-lifes that don’t’ want to work and the rioters and looters and the rest of the wackos. We will be eating out of garbage cans, if we are lucky enough.