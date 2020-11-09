LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Value of human life is from the Bible

To the editor:

If evolution is true, that human life is an accident of nature, then human life has value only if society assigns value to it. I heard an NPR guest some years ago opine that since humans were the most destructive species of animal life on earth, they were also the most expendable.

Mankind's intrinsic value, assigned by God through creation and redemption, is denied and replaced by relative value assigned by society. Whole groups of people have experienced the brutality of a dominant society who denied the intrinsic value and human dignity of those who failed to qualify for membership in that dominant society.

From 1877 to the rise of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s, more than 4,000 African-Americans were cruelly lynched in this country. The communist system murdered 100 million of its own citizens in the 20th century. Hitler had 6 million Jews executed during the World War II era. In the early 20th century, the Ottoman Turks murdered 1.5 million Armenians.

Since Roe vs. Wade in 1973, America has legally and violently murdered more than 60 million innocent babies. A society that no longer thinks about human life as taught by the Bible is a dangerous society.

WILLIAM PRESKITT

Martinsville