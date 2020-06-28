LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Veterans groups struggle in pandemic

To the editor:
I have been reading the newspaper and watching on the TV how the government, both federal, state and local, and local private organizations have been coming to the aid of individuals, schools and businesses that are suffering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is great and as it should be, both from a biblical and moral stance.
Does anyone know of any financial relief available for tax-exempt, non-profit veterans organizations during this crisis? We derive our operational funds from membership dues, donations, fish fries, raffles and auctions. All of these have been canceled or curtailed during this crisis, which makes us unable to meet on a regular basis. This has also made a heavy financial impact and a decline in membership, which means a decrease in dues and donations.
We not only need operational funds for the many and varied veterans programs that we support but also the youth, such as baseball, oratorical contest, Boys State, Girls State and Junior Law Cadet Program as well as our local JROTC program.
We veterans, American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, VFW and Marine Corps League, are not asking for a handout. We are just asking for a hand. Remember that we all gave some and some gave all for the freedoms that we enjoy in this great country.
CURTIS R. MILLNER SR.
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!