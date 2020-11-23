LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Virus victims leave a legacy

On Nov. 13 MSNBC announced that the one-day count of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States had exceeded 176,000. This figure represented the 10th day in a row that positive tests results for the virus in the U.S. had increased across the nation. Most concerning in that was that there were another 1,270 deaths from the virus reported the same day.

Throughout the pandemic many major media outlets covering the death counts from this lethal virus have ended their newscasts with efforts to put a human face on numbers of virus-related losses America has experienced. The biographical reporting on these deaths introduced us to the dedicated nurses, doctors, emergency personnel, military veterans, teachers, stars from the world of entertainment, loving parents and grandparents from neighborhoods around the country who had succumbed to this deadly disease. We learned their names and some information about their family histories, their professional and community contributions, their educational achievements and their hopes and plans for the future. At the end of such broadcasts, many of us were left with a sense of loss and great sadness that these persons who had been loved and valued throughout their lives would not go on to benefit from vaccines and treatments for the virus promised in the coming months.