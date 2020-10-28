LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote against the liberals

To the editor:

Liberal campaign ad after ad keeps reminding everyone that the Republicans want to do away with pre-existing conditions and destroy the Affordable Care Act. We all realize this is the crown jewel of the last president's accomplishments, with all Democrats and no Republicans voting for it. Also, remember that it was touted as saving each family $2,500 each year and that you could keep your own doctor. We all know how that worked out. The big numbers that were supposed to buy in did not.

Now, fast forward to the talking points today by Democrats Joe Biden, Cameron Webb and Mark Warner concerning the pre-existing conditions. No candidate on the other side has even remotely indicated that that they would do away with pre-existing conditions. This is all coming from a vote against the ACA that by far the majority of most Americans do not have. Smoke and mirrors or double talk would be the best way to describe the liberal ads about health care.