LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote against the liberals

To the editor:
Liberal campaign ad after ad keeps reminding everyone that the Republicans want to do away with pre-existing conditions and destroy the Affordable Care Act. We all realize this is the crown jewel of the last president's accomplishments, with all Democrats and no Republicans voting for it. Also, remember that it was touted as saving each family $2,500 each year and that you could keep your own doctor. We all know how that worked out. The big numbers that were supposed to buy in did not.
Now, fast forward to the talking points today by Democrats Joe Biden, Cameron Webb and Mark Warner concerning the pre-existing conditions. No candidate on the other side has even remotely indicated that that they would do away with pre-existing conditions. This is all coming from a vote against the ACA that by far the majority of most Americans do not have. Smoke and mirrors or double talk would be the best way to describe the liberal ads about health care.
We have Warner saying he is helping veterans, going to bring jobs back from China, save you money on drugs. Why didn't he do that in his prior elected years, or is he just following Presidents Trump's lead on these policies? Webb spends his time slamming a guy that has not been elected to anything and uses the same misleading talking points that all liberal candidates are using. pre-existing conditions, destroying Medicare, raising drug prices and raising the debt. No mention, of course, of abortion on demand, defunding the police mob rule in major cities, raising taxes, pushing for government-run health care and guiding us down the path to socialism.
These liberals are all about giving the government the power to control our businesses, health care and our personal lives. If you value capitalism and personal freedoms, vote no to these liberal, socialist, power-hungry politicians.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
