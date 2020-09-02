LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voting in person solves a lot of problems

To the editor:
I along with most people I know vote in person. As a veteran and a citizen, it is my right and honor to fill out a ballot and record my vote. I assert that my poll workers are volunteer heroes of their own. I even delight when I say my address as Snow Creek and am not given a ballot until I correct it as Martinsville, as my license says.
Voting in person makes absentee or "mail-in" voting a moot point. So the attacks on the Postal Service in the name of "fraud" or the risk of compromising democracy fall on deaf ears.
Dismantling sorting machines and other practices to ensure "a fair election" is political plain and simple. There being little evidence of fraud. My mail is taking 11 days when that used to be next-day or second-day. That should be criminal as a clear violation of our rights and privileges.
Postal workers are heroes as well and don't deserve to be used as pawns. Few know that the USPS has a different motto, which includes: "Messenger of Sympathy and Love. Servant of Parted Friends. Consoler of the Lonely. Bond of the Scattered Family. Enlarger of the Common Life. Carrier of News and Knowledge. Instrument of Trade and Industry. Promoter of Mutual Acquaintance. Of Peace and of Goodwill Among Men and Nations."
That came from the Smithsonian Postal Museum. Don't mess with my mail. Remember our first postmaster general, Benjamin Franklin, in 1775 and vote in person.
JOHN MCRAE
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!