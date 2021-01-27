LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Washington needs to learn to live together

To the editor:

In January of 1981 a very conservative Republican from California by the name of Ronald W. Reagan became president of the United States. Arguably the second most powerful man in Washington was Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, the speaker of the House of Representatives and a very liberal Congressman from Massachusetts.

If this is beginning to sound like a Trump versus Pelosi story, thank God it isn’t.

These two men discovered that they were both Irish, and that they both loved corn beef, cabbage and beer. They also were aware that in a Democracy there are by nature many opinions present, and the only way to get things done was by compromise. That’s how our country was formed, and that has been the secret to our success for 245 years.

Mr. Reagan and Mr. O’Neill instituted a program of frequent private dinners for just the two of them at the White House. The air sometimes turned blue, and there was a fair amount of beer and corn beef consumed, but these two real leaders advanced the agenda of the American people very well during their years together.